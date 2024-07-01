Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Update

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRS traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 614,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. Leonardo DRS has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

