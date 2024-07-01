Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,138 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,557,076.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,769,555 shares of company stock valued at $100,335,332 and have sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVK traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 98,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,588. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78).

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

