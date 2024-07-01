LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS DFIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,422 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.