LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $240.26. The stock had a trading volume of 477,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,752. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

