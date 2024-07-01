Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

