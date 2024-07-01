Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 1,441 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57.

On Monday, June 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98.

On Friday, June 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34.

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80.

On Friday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56.

On Monday, June 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38.

On Friday, May 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $914.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $916.83.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 86.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 958,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,640,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

