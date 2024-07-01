Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

