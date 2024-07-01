Linear Market Capitalization Hits $61.22 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $61.22 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,294,948,193 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

