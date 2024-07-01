LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in LiqTech International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIQT Free Report ) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

