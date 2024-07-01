Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $74.51 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $74.51 or 0.00118156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.57 billion and $268.26 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009232 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,703,200 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
