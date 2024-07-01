Little House Capital LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,512,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,436,352. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.38. The company has a market cap of $675.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

