Little House Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unum Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 372,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

