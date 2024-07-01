Little House Capital LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.45. 824,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.25 and its 200-day moving average is $290.43. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

