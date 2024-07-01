Little House Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $256,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $470.82. 544,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,159. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.82 and a 1-year high of $486.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $444.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.

Get Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.