Little House Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. 11,657,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

