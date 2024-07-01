Little House Capital LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 102,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,286. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $324.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

