Little House Capital LLC Sells 44,256 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Little House Capital LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,256 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

