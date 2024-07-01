Loop Capital Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $140.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.23.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 118.4% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.