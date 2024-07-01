LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $307,497.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,290 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 313,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,974. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $568.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

