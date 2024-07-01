Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

LYRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

