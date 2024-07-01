Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 350 ($4.44) target price on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 322.50 ($4.09).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 286.50 ($3.63) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 183.80 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 314 ($3.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 284.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.97. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,364.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

