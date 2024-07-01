Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,167 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.5% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Mastercard stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

