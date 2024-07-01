Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 330.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,441,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,478,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,224,000 after purchasing an additional 532,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $553.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.