Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 246.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 7,299,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The company has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

