Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $343,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,253. The company has a market cap of $410.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

