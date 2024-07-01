Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,762 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after buying an additional 401,485 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,490,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $62.87. 720,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $63.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.