Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.13. 311,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,797. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.