Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $93.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

MMSI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.37. 304,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

