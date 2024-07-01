MetisDAO 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.85 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $274.88 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $48.34 or 0.00076363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.72194216 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $9,958,635.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

