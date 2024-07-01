MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.88. 3,379,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

