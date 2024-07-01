MGO Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,683 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.43. 4,203,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,633. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

