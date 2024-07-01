MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 292,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,841. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

