MGO Private Wealth LLC Purchases 112 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,734,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465,686. The company has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

