MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. 777,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,195. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

