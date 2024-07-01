Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total transaction of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $789,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $8,558,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

