MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $31.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 6.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MillerKnoll by 14.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 101.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 517.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 177,254 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 159.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

