Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 423 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

