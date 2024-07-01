Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 1.6% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 8.72% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $63,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 214,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 880,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 928,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,625. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

