Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,596,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 302,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.