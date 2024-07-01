Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,507 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE EW traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $90.25. 3,188,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,849 shares of company stock worth $10,579,038. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.