Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,541 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.58% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $40,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.11. 27,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

