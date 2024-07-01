Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 152,510 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,510 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 218,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,652. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

