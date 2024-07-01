Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $666,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,668. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $63.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

