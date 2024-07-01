Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,815. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day moving average is $181.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.