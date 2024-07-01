Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,571 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 184,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,532. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

