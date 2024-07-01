Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.41. 5,534,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,858. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

