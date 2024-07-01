Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $1,908,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00.

Moderna Stock Down 2.0 %

MRNA stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

