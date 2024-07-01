Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $56,118,931. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

