Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after buying an additional 97,614 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,258,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHM traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,911. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

