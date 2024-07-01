Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,451.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 263,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,439,000 after buying an additional 389,655 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 504,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,774,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,457,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

